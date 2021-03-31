SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $633,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $56.49 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.