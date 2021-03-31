SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $618,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,018.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,125,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 371,808 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 542,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,216,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,676,000 after purchasing an additional 132,381 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

