SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 26,652 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

