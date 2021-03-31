Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $17,536.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.01 or 0.00641839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.