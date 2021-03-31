Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 634 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,337,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $51.14. 2,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

