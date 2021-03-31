Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 1,208 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. 373,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,636,520. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

