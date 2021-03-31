Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 1,163 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,614,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,249,448,000 after acquiring an additional 101,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.28. 126,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,498,794. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.36. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock worth $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

