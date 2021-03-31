Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys Shares of 11,939 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 71,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.