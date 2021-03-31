Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 10,975 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52-week low of $72.61 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average of $118.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

