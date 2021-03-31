Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT accounts for about 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRG. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $762,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRG traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 4,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,392. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

