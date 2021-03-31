Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $25.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

