Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Spok Put Options (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,223 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 16,792% compared to the average volume of 25 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Spok by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Spok by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Spok has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $206.09 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $37.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

