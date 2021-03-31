Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,575 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XSD opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $162.13. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.53 and a fifty-two week high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

