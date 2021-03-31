Stifel Financial Corp Sells 11,280 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of SNV opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

