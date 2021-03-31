Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

