Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 180.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 42,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 481,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 154,009 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

