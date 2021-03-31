Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,860 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fortis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

