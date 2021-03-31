StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of StepStone Group worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $49,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of STEP opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

