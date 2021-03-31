Stellar Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.00 billion and approximately $909.58 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 659,176.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.64 or 0.00325242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.46 or 0.00850003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,409 coins and its circulating supply is 22,701,018,642 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

