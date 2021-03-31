Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.82% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

STLA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of STLA opened at $17.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

