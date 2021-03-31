Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) Short Interest Update

Stein Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SMRTQ opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.20. Stein Mart has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Stein Mart, Inc, a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

