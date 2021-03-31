Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Steelcase has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE SCS opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.