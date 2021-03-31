Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Stamps.com comprises about 1.9% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Stamps.com worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stamps.com by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stamps.com by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

STMP traded up $8.41 on Wednesday, reaching $201.58. 2,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,693. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.28 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.90 and its 200-day moving average is $217.47.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,060. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.