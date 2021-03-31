Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGKF. HSBC cut Stagecoach Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stagecoach Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.25.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

SAGKF stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.