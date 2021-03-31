Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.21% of The RealReal worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The RealReal by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $1,456,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,384,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,034,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,948. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

