Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Celanese by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 94,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $151.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.56. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.