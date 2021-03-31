Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,816 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 412,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after buying an additional 125,703 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

