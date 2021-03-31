Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.