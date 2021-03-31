Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.52.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.83, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.76. Square has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.03, for a total value of $1,084,064.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,241,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,068,036 shares of company stock worth $247,980,080 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

