Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 48,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $487.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,365 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $73,721.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,703.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,795 shares of company stock valued at $690,251. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.