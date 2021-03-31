Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.77

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

