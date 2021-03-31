SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.