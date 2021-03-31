SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of ULST stock remained flat at $$40.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $40.69.

