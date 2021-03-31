Space Cow Boy (SCB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for $34.83 or 0.00058915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $147,100.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.39 or 0.00925862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00076891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00032868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 85,802 coins and its circulating supply is 33,829 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

