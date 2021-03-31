South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

SPFI opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $405.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.64. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 501.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.