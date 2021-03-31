Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. 592,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,516. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNGX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

