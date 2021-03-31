Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

