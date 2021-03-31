SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.35

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 4460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after buying an additional 84,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 38,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 448,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.