Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp I’s Quiet Period To End on April 7th (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SBEAU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp I’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:SBEAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

There is no company description available for SilverBox Engaged Merger I Corp.

