Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silver One Resources stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.75.
Silver One Resources Company Profile
