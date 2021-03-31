Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver One Resources stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.75.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.