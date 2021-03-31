Signify Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Signify Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35.

In other news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $333,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 in the last three months.

Signify Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Signify Health Inc

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.