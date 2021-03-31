Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $18.40

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $17.68. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 81,619 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,741.00 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is currently 13,800.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,703,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

