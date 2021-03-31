Short Interest in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Rises By 112.1%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the February 28th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,613 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 75.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,310,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 561,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 757.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,493,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,897 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

