Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Drops By 35.2%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,600 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 2,041,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 944.7 days.
Shares of Viva Biotech stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.
About Viva Biotech
