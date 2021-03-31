Short Interest in Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Drops By 35.2%

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,600 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the February 28th total of 2,041,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 944.7 days.

Shares of Viva Biotech stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Viva Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

About Viva Biotech

Viva Biotech Holdings provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company develops structure based drug discovery, fragment based drug discovery, affinity selection mass spectrometry screening, and membrane protein targeted drug discovery platforms.

