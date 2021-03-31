Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Rises By 51.5%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Trend Micro stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.35. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.