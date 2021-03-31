Short Interest in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Drops By 35.3%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 668,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 88,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $2,321,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,890. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.