Short Interest in Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Drops By 37.9%

Thc Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

THCBF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Thc Biomed Intl has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Thc Biomed Intl in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.22 price target on the stock.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

