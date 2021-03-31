Short Interest in Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Increases By 149.3%

Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Several research analysts have commented on TRVCF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Shares of TRVCF stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Tervita has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

