Short Interest in TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Declines By 24.5%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 967,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TRSSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TerrAscend from $12.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TerrAscend from $17.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on TerrAscend from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on TerrAscend from $18.75 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of TerrAscend stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. TerrAscend has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $16.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

