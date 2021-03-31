Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Drops By 46.7%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SUPGF opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

